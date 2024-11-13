65-year-old Rec League Player Shoots His Shot, Gets To Take Some Shots Against The San Jose Sharks

Imagine showing up for some rec league hockey only to find yourself sharing a locker room with a bunch of NHL players.

Then, imagine mustering up the courage to ask if you can join them on the ice and stop a few shots during practice.

Well, one netminder in New York City doesn't have to imagine it because that's exactly what happened to him.

The San Jose Sharks are in the midst of an east coast road trip, and after a loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, they set up shop in New York City ahead of a Thursday night meeting with the New York Rangers.

The Sharks held practice at Chelsea Piers on Wednesday, but the rink doesn't have any private locker room space for the NHLers.

So, they've got to share locker rooms with the folks who show up to play at the rink on a weekday morning.

One of those players, a goalie, asked if he could take some shots, according to San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, and sure enough, the team said yes.

First of all, major props to that goalie for shooting his shot, which in turn, led to him facing some shots.

Also, that Nordiques-looking sweater? Awesome.

Peng attached another post to that thread which said that the goalie who was out there with the Sharks wanted people to know that he's 65 years old.

The Sharks are in the midst of a season that they knew would be tough seeing as they're currently in the early stages of a full rebuild. Still, the Sharks already have some key pieces that will be part of the team for a long, long time, namely forward Will Smith and 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

After playing the Rangers on Thursday night, the Sharks will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before returning home to face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.