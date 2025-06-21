62-Year-Old John Harbaugh Dropped 405-Pound Squats On An Unsuspecting Public

Harbaugh may need to put himself in the backfield on short-yardage situations

Seeing as the start of NFL training camps is only a few weeks away, it's safe to assume that a lot of NFL players are in the gym, trying to get back in playing shape for the upcoming season.

Well, it would appear that that's the case for at least one coach, and part of his workout blew some minds.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is going to be hoping for another solid season from his team and hopefully get over the hump and back into the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII.

One way to do that will be to make sure his players are in tip-top shape, and he's certainly setting a good example, because at 62 years old, Harbaugh is dropping some unreal 405-pound squats.

Uh… not going to lie: that's impressive as hell.

At this rate, Harbaugh may want to consider putting himself in the game when they just need to pick up a yard or two. How do the Eagles pull off the Tush Push? Well, one of the keys is Jalen Hertz's ridiculous lower-body strength.

So if John keeps wailing on his quads like that, he might be his own cheat code on fourth-and-1.

But if you want to get your team into the gym and working their asses off, that's what you've got to do. Because, imagine being on an NFL roster and not being able to squat a shade over 400 pounds. Then, your 62-year-old coach comes sauntering into the weight room and throws down a couple of reps. You'd feel like a fraud and would be in that gym doing squats until you puke.

And that, kids, is how you build a winning football team and a winning culture.

So, if the Ravens have a big year, remember this.