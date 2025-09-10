Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Ricky Pearsall's Silky-Smooth Pre-Game Handshake With His Girlfriend

This should've tipped off the Seahawks that Pearsall has some hands

With some key injuries on offense, the San Francisco 49ers will need to get as much as possible out of players like second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall over the next couple of weeks.

And if he can catch passes half as well as he shakes hands with his girlfriend, I think things are going to turn out a-oh-kay.

The former Florida Gator had a solid start to his 2025 season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, catching four passes on seven targets for 108 yards.

So, a little quick math on that… carry the one… divide by the denominator… pi = 3.14… that's 27 yards per reception.

But I think Seattle's defense could have picked up on Pearsall being a bit of a deep threat had they bothered to watch his pre-game handshake with his girlfriend, Tori.

Good Lord, that was like butter.

Take a look at where their eyes are, too. They're not even looking at their hands. That handshake has been refined to the point that it's all just muscle memory and feel.

Also, I'm kind of jealous that they have their own handshake. My fiancée and I don't, but that's probably because I couldn't handle it. I'd mess up on the initial dap, and it would all unravel from there.

The best I can probably do is a firm, business-like handshake or a fist bump, and if I'm being honest with you, I'd flub that too. I'd get the approach angle wrong, or I'd forget if we were doing a handshake or a fist bump and go for the wrong one (I hate when that happens).

Not Ricky and Tori, though. They're pros.

That shake was enough to put Pearsall on the All-Hands Team in my mind, and I would advise the New Orleans Saints to keep an eye on Pearsall if he and Tori drop another pre-game display like this on Sunday.