49ers' Cornerback Charvarius Ward Mourns The Death Of His Little Daughter

There is arguably nothing more tragic than a parent losing a child – burying a child. And so it's a terrible time for San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward who is experiencing that sadness.

"We are heartbroken," Ward said on his Instagram account on Tuesday, which announced Monday's passing of little Amani Joy.

The little girl would have been two in November.

Charvarius Ward Shares His Pain

Ward, in his seventh NFL season, has been a starting cornerback for the 49ers for three seasons.

But that doesn't seem to matter right now.

The void left by Amani Joy's death takes precedence.

"She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear," Ward wrote on his post. "She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life.

"She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better.

"She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

49ers Share Ward's Grief

The grief the Ward family is feeling is shared. The 49ers released a statement making it clear they were also affected by the tragedy.

"The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter," the statement reads.

"Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh.

"We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

Cause Of Death Not Public

The little girl's cause of death is unknown to the public. Ward has been open about the fact she suffered from Down's Syndrome and had required heart surgery.

"At first we went through feelings of sadness & anger," Ward has previously posted about the situation. "But those feelings transformed into pure joy as soon as we laid eyes on her.

"She went from heart surgery to the happiest kid I’ve ever been around. Amani is filled with pure joy & a contagious laugh."

And that is how she will be remembered.