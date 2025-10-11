Alabama Nearly Delivers Big Man TD As 366-Pound Lineman Takes Wildcat Snap

We live in divisive times. But one place we can find some common ground? A big man touchdown.

Who doesn't love a giant human being north of three bills chugging his legs faster than they've ever moved in his entire life in hopes of rumbling into the endzone and putting six on the board?

On Saturday, Alabama almost gave us a big man touchdown for the ages against the Missouri Tigers.

Almost.

But while it didn't quite pan out, it was still incredible to watch.

Tied at 17-17 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide was on the Missouri three-yard line on third-and-one.

This is obviously Brotherly Shove territory. The time when you bust out your best, most foolproof short-yardage play, and in this case, that means lining up in the Wildcat with 6'7", 366-pound offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor taking the direct snap with only one objective on his mind: take it to the house.

There was some sneaky agility on display there from Proctor. That little cut inside was something else.

While he got the first down, he came up short when it came to hitting big man pay dirt.

C'mon. A big man first down just isn't the same (although, now that I think about it, they might actually be rarer).

You'd think that this new set of downs would mean an imminent Alabama touchdown, but you'd be wrong.

The Tigers had one heck of a goal line stand, and the Crimson Tide had to settle for a field goal.

Even though Proctor didn't find the endzone, I love that Alabama gave that play a whirl.

I always wondered why more teams don't do something like this in short-yardage situations. Find the biggest guy on the team and give him the ball.

And now we know: It's because it doesn't actually work that well.