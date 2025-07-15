The 2026 Winter Olympic Medals Have Been Unveiled, And There's Not Much Going On

It seems like only yesterday we were watching the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as the city tried to convince everyone that the Seine wasn't full of feces and Raygun stole the show with what she calls "dancing."

So, it's kind of hard to believe that the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are only a little more than six months away.

Which means it's about time we got a look at what all the athletes headed to Italy will be competing for.

Next year's batch of medals for both the Olympics and the Paralympics were unveiled Tuesday in Venice (by the way, if you're wondering why not in Milan or Cortina d'Ampezzo, it's because Venice is the capital of the region that Cortina d'Ampezzo is in), and they're about as no-frills as it gets.

They're not bad-looking, but if you had to try and guess which games those were from, you'd have no idea.

Remember how the 2024 Olympics had a big hunk of the Eiffel Tower in them? I thought that was pretty cool and unique to those Olympics, but they did have a reported habit of deteriorating at an alarming rate.

This design is described as "a graphic abstraction capturing the union of two halves in perpetual motion," per the Associated Press, but I've also seen it described as representing an athlete and their team.

How does it compare to the medals from the last two Games? Well, let's take a look.

As I said it's a clean look which I like, I just wish there was something a bit more memorable about it. I mean, it doesn't need to shoot lasers or do my taxes, but something that ties it to the cities where the Games were held would be a nice touch.

The Winter Olympics get underway on Feb. 6, 2026.