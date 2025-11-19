Rangers, Panthers Drop Fire Winter Classic Jerseys Ahead of South Florida Showdown

The 2026 NHL Winter Classic is one of the most intriguing in years, and that has less to do with the matchup — which pits the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers against the New York Rangers — and everything to do with the fact that it will be an outdoor hockey game in South Florida.

How is that going to work out? Well, we only have to wait about six weeks to find out, but even if the game itself turns into a dud, there will be two very solid sets of uniforms on display.

And, more importantly, they'll both be for sale online and at loanDepot Park.

Let's start with the Rangers, who are no strangers to the Winter Classics or to outdoor games in general. This will be the club's sixth regular-season outdoor game and third Winter Classic. They were also part of the NHL's first outdoor game back in 1991, which was a preseason clash against the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings in the parking lot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

That same parking lot hosted some F1 races, too. That has to make it one of the nation's premier parking lots.

For this Winter Classic get-up, the Rangers have gone with a look that really complements their current Centennial jerseys with a couple of unique embellishments.

There's nothing too crazy happening here — which is typical of Winter Classic uniforms as they usually try to capture a throwback feel — but these are really solid. That new shoulder patch with the apple is fantastic, too.

I also like that the Blueshirts have gone with blue buckets with the white sweaters. We're seeing more and more teams doing this from time to time, and I'm all for it.

The Reigning Two-Time Champs Make Their Outdoor Debut

Now, let's move on to the home team, who are making their first appearance in an outdoor game.

I think the Panthers may have delivered the "black licorice" of Winter Classic sweaters.

I think most people will either love it or hate it.

I love black licorice, and I love these uniforms.

For starters, the leaping panther crest is back! If you grew up in the '90s or early 2000s, that is just going to bludgeon you over the head with delicious, delicious nostalgia.

I don't think it will be as divisive as the abundance of striping on the socks and sleeves. I like it, and it's a very old school style that, of course, is not part of the Panthers' actual team history, seeing as they got started in 1993.

The shoulder patch is great, and check this out: there's a rat patch on the hem!

I might need to consult one of our resident Cats fans here at OutKick (we have a couple of them, and I can vouch for the fact that they were fans long before the franchise was winning Stanley Cups), but I think that's the first time the team has put a rat on their jersey.

And last but not least are the brown pants and brown gloves. At least one team should be required by law to use brown gloves and pants at every Winter Classic.

This is going to be one good-looking uniform match-up, and hopefully the game delivers. Both teams really need the points as they're currently stuck in the bottom halves of their respective divisions.

The Winter Classic will take place on January 2, and then on February 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will face off at Raymond James Stadium for a Stadium Series game.