The First Two Sets Of Olympic Hockey Jerseys Have Arrived, And We're Off To A Hot Start

So far so good on the sweater front...

I could not be more excited about the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

While the women's tournament is always great, the men's suffered without NHL players. Luckily, they'll make their return to the Games this time around, and that will make it must-watch hockey.

But while I'm pumped for the action, I always get nervous on the Olympic jersey front.

Sure, we've got some classics, like Sweden's "tre kronor" sweaters, but over the last few cycles, the sweaters have been, in a word, "booty cheeks."

I mean, what the hell were these winged monstrosities in PyeongChang?

Well, the first two full sets of sweaters have been unveiled, with Canada and Finland showing off their home and away jerseys this week.

Honestly, based on what they've got, I'm feeling good about the jersey slate this time around.

Let's start with Canada, who have uniforms cooked up by the folks at Bauer.

Those are solid. I'm not crazy about the modernized maple leaf, but that patch with the lead and the Olympic rings? Dynamite.

There's even a black alternate as part of the set that is cool too, but kind of looks like a Carolina Hurricanes sweater.

However, as good as those Canadian getups are, I think Finland may have one-upped them.

Now, I tend not to like what Nike does with their jersey designs (they're the ones responsible for those winged abominations). On top of that, I like the classic Finnish uniforms.

Still, I really like these. It's a cool modernization of the classic look.

So far, so good, and surely more teams will be unveiling their jerseys in the weeks and months to come.

It's worth noting that while it may not have been an official reveal, Team USA players took photos wearing some classic sweaters this summer.

Give me a white version of that, and Team USA is set.

Don't mess this up.