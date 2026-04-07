Masters Tee Times Announced And There Are Some Interesting Pairings

Defending champ Rory McIlroy starts at 10:31 a.m. ET on Thursday, while Scottie Scheffler tees off at 1:44 p.m.

The most important golf tournament of the year is almost here. The 2026 Masters begins on Thursday and tee times were announced for the first two rounds at Augusta National. Obviously, all eyes are on reigning champion Rory McIlroy, two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two big-name LIV Golf players who many golf fans probably haven't seen much of in 2026: 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Fans will get a look at DeChambeau first, as he starts at 10:07 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. He'll be playing alongside a pair of major winners, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele. Two groups later, at 10:31 a.m., McIlroy begins his title defense alongside Cameron Young and Mason Howell.

Imagine being Howell, an amateur, playing two rounds at Augusta National with reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam after capturing his first Green Jacket. Talk about pressure.

Jon Rahm is in the afternoon wave, beginning his Masters tournament at 1:08 p.m. He's paired with Chris Gotterup and Ludvig Aberg. And while McIlroy will get his title defense underway in the morning, fans are going to have to wait a bit to see world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in action. He has the penultimate tee time for Round 1, starting at 1:44 p.m. He'll be playing alongside Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland.

Johnny Keefer and Haotong Li have perhaps the most tense first tee shots of anyone on the course, as they'll be the first players to start the 2026 Masters following the ceremonial tee shots. They start at 7:40 a.m. after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson kick off the festivities with the Honorary Starters Ceremony.

Other groups of note:

2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, who has never finished inside the Top 20 at Augusta, tees off at 9:31 a.m. with Ryan Gerard and Nick Taylor. 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will begin at 10:19 a.m. playing alongside two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, who is nursing a back injury, and American Russell Henley.

In the afternoon wave, the two groups between the Rahm and Scheffler groups are notable: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka (who have nine major championships combined) start at 1:20 p.m., followed by Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin and two-time major champion Justin Thomas.

FULL LIST OF TEE TIMES FOR ROUND 1 OF THE 2026 MASTERS TOURNAMENT AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

All times Eastern, featured groups in BOLD, (A) denotes amateur

7:40 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Haotong Li

7:50 a.m.: Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

8:14 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (A)

8:26 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

8:38 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

8:50 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

9:02 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (A)

9:19 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

9:31 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

9:43 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

9:55 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

10:07 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

10:19 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

10:31 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (A)

10:43 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

11:03 a.m.: Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

11:15 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

11:27 a.m.: Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (A)

11:39 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:51 a.m.: Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (A)

12:03 p.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

12:15 p.m.: Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (A)

12:27 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

12:44 p.m.: Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

12:56 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

1:08 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

1:20 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

1:32 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

1:44 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

1:56 p.m.: Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

FULL LIST OF TEE TIMES FOR ROUND 2 OF THE 2026 MASTERS TOURNAMENT AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

7:40 a.m.: Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

7:50 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

8:02 a.m.: Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (A)

8:14 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:26 a.m.: Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (A)

8:38 a.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

8:50 a.m.: Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (A)

9:02 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

9:19 a.m.: Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

9:31 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

9:43 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

9:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

10:07 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

10:19 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

10:31 a.m.: Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

10:51 a.m.: John Keefer, Haotong Li

11:03 a.m.: Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

11:15 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

11:27 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (A)

11:39 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

11:51 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:03 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

12:15 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (A)

12:32 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

12:44 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

12:56 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

1:08 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

1:20 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

1:32 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

1:44 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (A)

1:56 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren