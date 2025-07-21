2025 WNBA All-Star Game's No-Show Is A Bad Look For Players Demanding More Pay

I'm getting this off my chest two days after the fact, because, as a rule, I don't watch All-Star games, regardless of gender, so I attended an Incubus concert instead of watching the snoozefest known as the "2025 WNBA All-Star Game" Saturday. Yet, the WNBA treating its All-Star game like the NBA annoys the sh*t out of me.

Granted, if it were football season, I wouldn't care. But, the highlights (or lowlights, for that matter) are all over my X feed since it's the dog days of summer and Indiana Fever superstar, Caitlin Clark, has generated record buzz for the Association. Plus, fellow OutKick writer Amber Snyder went to the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, so it's an "OutKick story".

Nonetheless, mailing in an opportunity to showcase your sport while asking for a raise is dumb and demonstrates the WNBA player's unjustified entitlement. Wouldn't it behoove someone to put their best foot forward amid salary negotiations, regardless of the job? I know being a professional athlete is different from most jobs, but I'm just applying straightforward logic.

Before you call me sexist, I feel much stronger about the NBA's disgusting All-Star Game than its female contemporaries. Also, this sounds like "Get off my lawn" commentary, but whatever happened to putting on a show for the fans? Since they plan weekends around watching you play, why would any professional athlete half-ass a game?

I'm sure Incubus would like to get paid more by their record label, and all their fans would support them. However, it would certainly be lame if they only played a 30-minute setlist Saturday, and if their musicians messed up the performance. That's pretty much the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game: A shi**y event that didn't showcase any skill.

For the record, I'm cheering for the WNBPA in its pursuit of more money. Good for the WNBPA if it can capitalize on its moment. I'm a "Pro-Union Guy," and I always root for athletes, the police force, teachers' unions, the Screen Actors Guild, etc., when they push for more pay and benefits. All I ask is to try to do a good job or, in the WNBA's case, play a competitive All-Star Game.

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants.