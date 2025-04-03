Supercomputer Simulates The Masters 1,000 Times And Spits Out A Stunning Result

We're just a week away from the start of the 2025 Masters. It's so close you can smell the azaleas and pimento cheese sandwiches. While it's a guarantee that this year's tournament will deliver the goods just like everyone before it, the biggest question heading into the year's first major championship is who will be adding a green jacket to their wardrobe Sunday afternoon.

To help try to answer that question, Oddspedia put its supercomputer to work.

The supercomputer simulated the 2025 Masters a total of 1,000 times and took into account betting odds, strokes gained, driving distance, and accuracy.

To no real surprise, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy came out on top far more often than any other player in the field.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

According to the results of the simulations, Scheffler has the best chance of winning what would be his third green jacket at 33.96 percent. McIlroy is No. 2 on the list, but is still more than 10 percent behind Scheffler, coming in with a 23.63 percent chance of winning this year's Masters to complete the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler and McIlroy are both one-two in the Official World Golf Rankings and one-two on every odds board you can find, so them dominating the simulations is no shock at all.

The supercomputer did throw out one surprise, however, with the gap between Scheffler and McIlroy, and then the third player most likely to win the 2025 Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau has the third-best chance of winning the green jacket on Sunday, but the supercomputer only liked him to do so 5.14 percent of the time. DeChambeau is sixth on the FanDuel odds board, the same odds Oddspedia used during the supercomputer simulations.

Scheffler and Rory combining for a win probability of 57.59 percent, far higher than the rest of the tournament field getting 42.41 percent, certainly adds to the thought many share that this year's Masters may just turn into the Scheffler vs. McIlroy show.

McIlroy has won twice already this season and is playing some of the best golf of his career while leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained: total and also being incredibly consistent with the putter. Scheffler has not found the winner's circle in 2025, but will enter Masters week coming off of a second-place finish at the Houston Open two weeks prior to go along with four other Top 20 finishes in six starts.