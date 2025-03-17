2025 College Basketball Crown Schedule, Bracket, Teams

College basketball is getting a new and exciting post-season basketball tournament this year. The College Basketball Crown will feature 16 men's teams from March 31 to April 6. The tournament will feature schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants. Teams were announced on Monday, March 17, live on Breakfast Ball at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full 2025 College Basketball Crown schedule below.

College Basketball Crown Schedule and Bracket

First Round

Monday, March 31

Game 1: Utah vs. Butler - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 2: George Washington vs. Boise State - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 3: Nebraska vs. Arizona State - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 4: Georgetown vs. Washington State - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, April 1

Game 5: DePaul vs. Cincinnati - 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 6: Oregon State vs. UCF - 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 7: Colorado vs. Villanova - 8:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 8: Tulane vs. USC - 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Second Round

Wednesday, April 2

Game 9: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 10: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Thursday, April 3

Game 11: 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Game 12: 9:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Semifinals

Saturday, April 5

Game 13: 7 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Game 14: 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Final

Sunday, April 6

Game 15: 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX (T-Mobile Arena)

Who is in the 2025 College Basketball Crown tournament?

The College Basketball Crown tournament is made up of a 16-team field. Below are this year's participants:

Arizona State

Butler

Boise State

Cincinnati

Colorado

DePaul

Georgetown

George Washington

Nebraska

Oregon State

Tulane

UCF

USC

Utah

Villanova

Washington State

Where is the 2025 College Basketball Crown?

The 2025 College Basketball Crown will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Where can I watch the College Basketball Crown?

All College Basketball Crown games will be broadcast on FOX and FS1. They will also be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

How do I purchase tickets to the College Basketball Crown?