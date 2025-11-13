Arrow McLaren Just Made a Massive Move for the 2025 Indy 500 — Fans Will Love It

Ryan Hunter-Reay will return to the Indianapolis 500 in what is likely the best machinery he has had in years

I know it's November, but I don't think it's ever too early to start looking ahead to the Indianapolis 500, and the folks at Arrow McLaren have given us a reason to do just that.

The reason? They're adding Captain America to their lineup for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The team announced on Thursday that 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champ and 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will hop behind the wheel of the team's fourth entry in next year's race.

"This is an incredible opportunity in so many ways," Hunter-Reay said in a statement. "I’d like to express my gratitude to (McLaren CEO) Zak (Brown), (team principal)Tony (Kanaan) and the rest of the Arrow McLaren management team for pursuing this partnership and making it a reality. It is an honor to represent and drive for one of the most iconic teams in motorsports history, an organization that spares no effort or resource in the pursuit of being at the pinnacle of the sport and of course, winning the Indy 500.

"After coming so agonizingly close to a shot at the win in last year’s ‘500,’ I am beyond primed and ready to make the absolute most of this partnership."

One of my favorite things about the Indy 500 is how the expanded field allows one-off cars and teams to compete, and Arrow McLaren is typically one to add a car.

But what's even more fun is that they usually get a big name to drive it.

For the last two seasons, NASCAR Cup Series champ Kyle Larson was behind the wheel, but in other years the extra McLaren has been driven by Fernando Alonso, Juan Pablo Montoya, and the aforementioned Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan.

Since stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition, Hunter-Reay has made three other one-off Indy 500 appearances, including last year for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports. He started the race in 25th and finished 21st.

It's going to be great to see Captain America back in some front-running machinery as Arrow McLaren looks to finally capture its first Indy 500 win since 1976 and first under the Arrow McLaren banner.