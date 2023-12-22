Sports Media Still Goes After Aaron Rodgers For Vaccine Stance, While Admitting Government Lied To Us About COVID

Videos by OutKick

Sports media personalities have a really hard time making their minds up about COVID.

Aaron Rodgers recently came up for criticism from one of the top sports media commentators after it was officially announced that he wouldn’t play in 2023. The argument, essentially, is that Rodgers’ claims that he would make it back this season, thanks to a new procedure on his Achilles, were off because he’s not a doctor or a medical expert. And as we all know, the doctors and experts are always right.

There was more criticism afterwards for Rodgers due to his statements on “politics and the vaccine.”

“Science works, a lot,” Colin Cowherd said. “Most of the time. You don’t know as much as an epidemiologist, you don’t know as much as team doctors, you don’t have any revolutionary medical breakthroughs or access, it’s called a Reddit board.”

“And also, by the way, the vaccine did save lives,” Cowherd claimed. “I’m sorry it did. I’m not a doctor, but it did. Millions and millions of lives.”

There was no acknowledgement of the inherent contradiction; making a conclusive statement that the vaccine saved “millions and millions of lives” without the benefit of the same qualifications that were apparently necessary in Rodgers’ case.

Soon after, Cowherd rightfully defended Jim Harbaugh against allegations of providing misleading information during COVID. But in doing so, admitted that the same doctors and experts he said Rodgers should listen to provided “misleading information” and were “making stuff up.”

“The COVID football season in the NFL and college was a circus,” he said. “Universities were taking loans from banks, they couldn’t pay bills. Governments providing misleading information, we were all making stuff up, nobody knew what was right and wrong, even hospitals.”

Wait, what?

Sports Media Needs To Make Up Its Mind On COVID

When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, Cowherd says he should listen to the doctors and epidemiologists because they know more than he does. But he also says those doctors and epidemiologists and government agencies AND hospitals, were spreading inaccurate information and “nobody” knew what was right or wrong on COVID in 2020.

And therein lies the problem with how sports media has handled COVID and Aaron Rodgers criticism.

Rodgers didn’t tell everyone on planet earth not to get vaccinated, and as a healthy, relatively young man, the vaccine would have little to no benefit for him. Especially considering it did nothing to prevent infection or transmission. Something that outsiders accurately stated in 2021, while being labeled as “anti-science” zealots for their trouble.

Cowherd is right that the government and scientific community lied to the public about COVID. On the lab leak, efficacy of masks, school closures, lockdowns…all of it. But yet so many in his profession still think we should blindly put our faith and trust in science, because it “works,” whatever that means.

The “experts” that are so revered were wrong on just anbout everything. And it doesn’t take any special, unique access or medical background to understand that. Rodgers may have been wrong about playing this year, but that doesn’t mean he was also wrong about having his own opinions.

Those opinions were shared by other world class athletes like Novak Djokovic, who was unjustly barred from the U.S. for multiple years by the same government that’s so often praised.

Obviously though, given what sports media frequently claims, anyone who isn’t a doctor can’t have been right. Because having the proper credentials automatically makes you right. Even if you’re wrong.