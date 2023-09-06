Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Stole The Show At The U.S. Open In Revealing Dress

Videos by OutKick

The U.S. Open is winding its way down with the quarterfinal round wrapping up tonight before the semifinals on Thursday. As the action on the court this weekend was heating up, there was some even more noteworthy action taking place off of it.

Sure there were influencers of all kinds that attended the event, but there were also at least one Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran in attendance. And she commanded a ton of attention on social media with her revealing dress.

Brooks Nader is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

It was none other than 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Brooks Nader. She was back in the swimsuit edition for her fifth year after being discovered as part of the SI’s Swim Search program in 2019.

Landing the cover was a huge achievement for Brooks and made hearing no throughout her modeling career that much more satisfying. She said, “Empowerment for me is putting myself out there, and I’ve dealt with rejection a million times over.”

“Dealing with rejection, moving on and keeping a positive attitude about it, and then it’s so much more worth it and empowering when you get the final yes.”

Becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model also means when you show up to a sporting event dressed to impress you’re going to get noticed. Brooks revealed in the caption that she’s a “Big honey deuce gal.”

Brooks Nader Is A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model To Be Reckoned With

Now that’s how you steal a show as a cover model. There’s no need for viral gimmicks or anything of the sort. All you need to do is show up dressed to impress and let the cameras find you.

That’s exactly what Brooks did. She had a ton of support in the comment section from her blue checkmark friends and fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

Like Christen Harper, who said, “Oh okay brooksyyyyyy.”

And Katie Austin, who weighed in with a simple, “UNREAL.”

Unreal indeed. Even an event as big in the world of tennis as the U.S. Open is will struggle to keep all of the focus on the action on the court or stritcly on the A-list celebrities when a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model is in the building.