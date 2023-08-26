Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist & Denver Broncos Cheerleader Berkleigh Wright Is Ready For Some Football

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a busy offseason for Denver Broncos cheerleader Berkleigh Wright. She’s been keeping up with her technical account manager and analyst duties while hopping from one Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance to another.

The 28-year-old is one of seven finalists still in the running to be named the 2023 SI Swim Search Winner and make her return in 2024 as an SI Swimsuit rookie. The search for the next Rookie of the Year is wrapping up with voting coming to an end in less than a week.

Berkleigh Wright walks the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show’s runway during the Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

That’s not all that is wrapping up for Wright, the NFL preseason is coming to an end as well. Her Broncos will be getting their last tune up in on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Denver.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hasn’t Kept Her From Her Cheerleader Duties

Her busy offseason schedule of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event after Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event, which included hitting the runway during a Miami Swim Week Runway Show, hasn’t kept her from fulfilling her duties as a cheerleader.

Wright earned her chaps for another season, her fifth with the Broncos, and was even named a captain prior to the start of the season. So as much as she’s looking forward to hopefully being named an SI Swimsuit rookie, she’s also looking forward to the football season.

Wright has been juggling being a cheerleader preparing for another season and a bikini model brilliantly this offseason.

With an eye on the return of football season she packed her Broncos cheerleading outfit and put it on at one of the many SI Swimsuit events she attended this summer.

She then set out to make a little content. With her pom poms and a microphone in hand she interviewed her fellow finalists to get their favorite tailgating foods.

Whether Wright wins the spot as 2024 rookie or not, her season is already off to a very hot start. Not many teams in the league can say they have a SI Swim Search finalist on their cheerleading roster.

That’s more impressive than anything the Broncos were able to accomplish last season.