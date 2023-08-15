Sports Illustrated Drops New Olivia Dunne Video

Videos by OutKick

Sports Illustrated isn’t stopping with the Olivia Dunne content.

The LSU Tigers star was one of the main stars of the latest issue of the publication, and her inclusion was a genius decision from SI Swimsuit.

Dunne moves the needle in a huge way. She’s by far the most famous female college athlete in America, and there’s not a close second.

She goes viral with just about everything she does. When you want attention, including Olivia Dunne is a great way to get it.

Olivia Dunne remains an unstoppable force online. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues with Olivia Dunne content.

Well, it certainly seems like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit isn’t done cashing in on Olivia Dunne just yet. The publication shared a new behind the scenes look at her epic shoot with a new TikTok video.

The 2023 issue has been out for months. Everyone has seen it, but the content drop just doesn’t stop for SI Swimsuit.

Check out the latest BTS video of the LSU gymnast below.

Dunne remains unstoppable.

Is there anyone else on the internet who has had the run Dunne has had over the past year? She’s been famous for a couple years at this point on social media, but she’s now at a different level.

She has the highest NIL value for any woman in the country, starred in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, has 12 million total followers between TikTok and Instagram and seems to be getting more and more famous with every passing day.

Olivia Dunne starred in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Olivia Dunne also crushed the woke NYT after the publication came for her because she’s rich and well-liked.

That’s a lot of winning to fit in one year. Yet, nobody is complaining. Life is good, especially when you can charge more than $500,000 for a single sponsored post.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is clearly intent on cashing in off Dunne for the foreseeable. Strike while the iron is hot, and there’s no doubt she’s killing it right now.