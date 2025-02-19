Quinn Hughes Still In Vancouver Ahead Of Thursday's 4 Nations Final... Which Is In Boston

Arguably the biggest story going into the 4 Nations Face-Off final has to do with a player who may not even end up playing a game in the entire tournament.

That man is Vancouver Canucks captain and reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes.

He was expected to miss the entire tournament with an injury but has since started skating with the Canucks as they await the end of the NHL's new international tournament.

However, Tuesday it was announced that Team USA alternate captain Charlie McAvoy will miss the championship game because of a shoulder injury and infection. That led to Ottawa's Jake Sanderson taking McAvoy's spot in the lineup Monday night in what was effectively a meaningless game against Sweden.

But Tuesday, Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan — who is also McAvoy's father-in-law — announced that Hughes would be joining the team.

However, as of Wednesday, Hughes was still in British Columbia skating with the Canucks, less than 36 hours before puck drop of the 4 Nations finale.

The Athletic's Micahel Russo reported that Hughes is not on his way yet and that Team USA GM Bill Guerin is trying to work his magic to get the star D-man to Boston.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that Hughes had only recently gotten back to Vancouver and didn't want to fly back across the continent unless she was sure he would be in the US lineup on Thursday.

I'd hope anyone would jump at the chance to represent their country on such a big stage, but his travel would be kind of insane. That's because not only would he have to travel to Boston, he'd need to be in Vegas on Saturday when the Canucks get back to business following the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The United States is a big banged-up going into the Championship with more than a few players who will play hurt (maybe even injured), so having one of the best defensemen in the league in Hughes in the lineup would be a big help.