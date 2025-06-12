New Report Suggests IndyCar Hopes To Head To Mexico In 2026

When NASCAR announced that it was sending the Cup Series and Xfinity Series down to Mexico City for points races at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a lot of people's first thought was something to the effect of, "Why the hell didn't IndyCar beat them to the punch and go down there first?"

That's because the series features more international drivers, including Mexico's Pato O'Ward. The Arrow McLaren driver is one of the series' biggest stars, and he expressed his frustrations that the IndyCar was a little slow to head south of the border.

However, a new report from RACER IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett suggests that the series is still working toward heading down to Mexico sooner rather than later.

"Conversations continue to be positive and it’s certainly a place we want to be," a representative from series owner Penske Entertainment told the outlet.

It is also being reported that a race down in Mexico City could come early in the 2026 season. The season gets underway in St. Petersburg on March 1.

While Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix is the historic circuit's premier event, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez has been adding races to its annual schedule in recent years.

Formula E has raced at the circuit, albeit using a slightly altered track layout for several seasons, while NASCAR will, of course, make its debut there this weekend.

We'll see how the track fares with big, heavy stock cars, but it tends to produce some solid racing in other categories, and includes what is for my money one of the coolest sections of track which sees drivers enter the Foro Sol baseball stadium and exit onto the complex's oval track for the famous last corner known as "Peraltada."

I'm looking forward to seeing how NASCAR works out on this track, and hopefully next season we'll get some IndyCar action down there as well.