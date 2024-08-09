Jiggling Hurdler Reveals She Competed With Ruptured Hamstring

One of the things that has really stood out to me about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris has been the high number of gutsy performances across the Games. We've seen athletes compete with COVID. We've seen a field hockey player go back into the game after getting bloodied.

Now, we've got an athlete who had not one, but two of these gutsy performances and it's none other than everyone's favorite jiggling hurdler, Australia's Michelle Jenneke.

For the uninitiated, Jenneke went viral thanks to her signature warmup.

Never before has something going viral made more sense to me…

Anyway, Jenneke's Olympics started out rough with one of the nastiest falls I've ever seen in her heat for the women's 100m hurdles.

She just hit the deck hard but continued to the end of the race to cap off gutsy performance numero uno.

By finishing, Jenneke had a chance to compete in the repechage which is essentially a second chance to qualify for the next round. Jenneke completed that race, but unfortunately, she didn't finish well enough to move on.

Afterward, she revealed that she fully ruptured her hamstring and that's what caused her fall in the heat race.

I got out really well and then I just felt something pop in my lead leg down towards my knee and so I lost all power," she said about the heat race incident, per the Olympics website. "I wanted to make sure I got up and finished."

That means she finished that race and competed in another while down one entire hamstring.

"I was lucky to escape the fall without hurting myself further and I’m immensely proud that I showed up today against the odds to finish off my olympic campaign," Jenneke added on Instagram.

Man, what a legend.

I think I speak for most of us when I say if I felt a pop mid-hurdle I'd have to be wheeled off the track like Paul Pierce after he crapped his pants.

Not Michelle Jenneke thought. She's tough as nails.