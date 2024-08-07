Everyone's Favorite Hurdler, Michelle Jenneke, Took A Nasty Spill At The Olympics

Australian hurdler Michelle Jenneke has quite possibly the most famous warm-up routine in sports, but no matter how limber she was before the starting gun, the spill she took in Paris on Wednesday looked like it hurt.

A lot.

For the uninitiated, Jenneke — who is currently studying for her BA in Mechatronic Engineering degree at the University of Sydney, according to her website — represented Australia at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and is back for the 2024 Games and that led to her famous "jiggling" warm-up routine getting another round of internet virality.

Sometimes I don't understand why things go viral. That one I get.

Jenneke is serving as one of Australia's captains at these Olympics and the 31-year-old lined up for her heat in the 100m hurdles.

However, things took a brutal turn on the third hurdle when Jenneke tripped and went down unbelievably hard.

Holy crap. I felt that one.

However, Jenneke is an absolute warrior because she got up and finished the race. Finishing means that if she's healthy enough after that spill, she'll be able to compete in the repechage, which is like a second-chance qualifier.

"But I just really wanted to make sure that I got up and I finished," Jenneke said, per news.com.au. "First of all, it’s the Olympic Games and I want to be doing that. And second of all, I thought there was still a chance that I might be able to do repechage tomorrow.

"So at this stage, like, I have no idea how the leg is. I’ve got to go back and have a chat to our medical team. But I’m really hoping it’ll be all right."

Man, I hope she's okay too because getting up after that fall and continuing on to finish the race was gutsy.

That's the kind of drive we all like to see at the Olympic Games.