Dez Bryant Pushes Back Against NFL Gay Pride Advocacy: 'Forcing It In People's Faces'

You probably know by now that gay pride month is all over the NFL except for 10 teams so far and some people are for it and some against. Well, count former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant as a face of the group against it.

And he says he actually has no issues with gay people.

In response to the NFL's June 1 post on gay pride and specifically a 2021 post from the league about how "football is gay," Bryant took to social media on Monday to give his opinion on the topic.

He wrote on X to his 3.2 million followers:

"Football is gay

"Football is queer

"Football is transgender...

"These are wild statements to make…excuse my silliness. I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against gays but this is far from right."

It should be noted that while the NFL makes no apologies for supporting lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers and more (the plus sign must be noticed), its "football is gay" post is four years old, got massive pushback when it went live, and hasn't been repeated or reposted by the league since.

But Bryant used it to make a point. And he didn't stop there.

"It's gay players in the NFL, but forcing it in people's faces, especially children, can send the wrong message," Bryant wrote on X. "Football is a real community, like the gay community.

And then some common sense:

"Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people," Bryant wrote. "They probably would have a problem."

And this is where we remind everyone that in America, the U.S. Constitution gives us the right to voice our opinions – usually, anyway.

And as Bryant was disagreeing with the NFL's stance, people started disagreeing with his disagreement.

But here's the beauty of liberty. Bryant has the right to disagree with the disagreement of his disagreement. Follow?

And so he did.

When someone pointed out that gays are being persecuted daily (that is 100 percent true in the Muslim world, but no liberal would want to admit it) that makes them different from straight people. So, one supposes the social media guy who answered Bryant thinks that affords them special rights.

And Bryant's response to that: "People in general are being persecuted daily."

The thread on Bryant's timeline is interesting because it is not done with any venom or vitriol. He's simply stating his opinion, particularly when it comes to the NFL putting a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus lifestyle in front of all its fans.

Including, as Bryant points out, six-year-olds.