Spoiler Alert: Jeff Garlin’s Character on ‘The Goldbergs’ Killed Off

Jeff Garlin’s character on the popular sitcom The Goldbergs will be killed off this season.

During the show’s season 10 premiere Sept. 21, viewers will learn that Garlin’s Murray Goldberg was gone for good.

Garlin left the show after an HR investigation looked into his alleged on-set conduct. From what the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has said publicly — including in a 2019 Netflix stand-up special — the complaints stemmed from jokes he used to make during production.

In the special, the comedian said that the joke he made every time he got out of his character’s recliner was that he’d complain, “Ah, my vagina. Ah, achy vagina. Ah, my vagina’s killing me.”

Of course, most people wouldn’t see anything wrong with that, but apparently, someone did.

Jeff Garlin taking a shot from center ice between periods at a Chicago Blackhawks game. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Garlin’s Go-To Joke Got A Complaint From A Crew Member

“I get called in, and they go, ‘Look, you can’t do this.’ And I go, ‘Oh yes, I can.’ They go, ‘You might get fired.’ I go, ‘I’d love to be fired and have it hit the papers: Cover of TMZ: ‘Jeff Garlin Fired Because His Vagina Hurts.’

“I’m on a comedy. I’m a comedian. Let’s get over. I don’t have a vagina. I think everyone knows that,” Garlin said.

When asked about the allegations, Garlin told Vanity Fair. “Well, to be honest with you, there is no story. We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself.”

Garlin’s departure was described as a mutual decision between him and the studio.

Showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop told Variety that The Goldbergs will use the death of Garlin’s character to introduce and explore other characters.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle