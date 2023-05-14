Spencer Strider Has Huge Legs, Broadcaster Amazed By Them

Videos by OutKick

Never skip leg day, kids.

It’s hard not to marvel at the majestic splendor of Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider. Maybe it’s the epic mustache. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s a strikeout machine.

But for Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez, what’s most impressive are the tree trunks Strider calls legs.

“I mean look at these thighs on this kid,” Martinez said Friday. “He’s got huge thighs!”

Buck Martinez is back and he has unlocked the secret to Spencer Strider#BlueJays pic.twitter.com/kfwAi3Nl73 — Chris H (@the_manekin) May 13, 2023

Martinez likened the Braves ace to Eric Heiden — world-record-breaking speed skater who earned five Olympic gold medals at Lake Placid in 1980.

And like Strider, Heiden was a regular quadzilla.

“That’s where he gets his power from,” Martinez added.

And Martinez has a point. At a humble 195 pounds, Strider throws absolute gas.

He currently leads MLB with 79 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. Right now, his K/9 (the average number of strikeouts per nine innings pitched) sits at 15.2.

And if he can keep this pace, he’ll make history.

Highest K/9 by starters this season:



15.2 — Spencer Strider

13.4 — Jacob deGrom

12.9 — Shohei Ohtani



No SP has ever recorded a 15+ K/9 over a full season. Can Strider do it? pic.twitter.com/rLuf9UctNo — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2023

The 24-year-old is 4-1 with a 2.51 ERA. For his career, he’s 16-6 with a 2.64. He went 11-5 last season and helped the Braves win the National League East.

Strider took the loss Friday night against the Jays, but not before he struck out 12.

His next probable start is Wednesday against the Texas Rangers.

Until then, you can find him in the squat rack.