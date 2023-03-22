Videos by OutKick

Spencer Rattler wants to be remembered as the quarterback of the South Carolina Gamecocks, even though he spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma. As he finishes out his collegiate career and turns his focus toward the NFL, the former five-star quarterback doesn’t want the Sooners to get any credit for his success on the next level.

Spencer Rattler especially doesn’t want Oklahoma fans to claim him as their own. That bridge was burned a long time ago.

Rattler, who joined Lincoln Riley in Norman in 2019, took a redshirt in his first year. He won the starting job during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and led the Sooners to the Big 12 Championship and a dominant Cotton Bowl win over the Florida Gators. There was a lot of hype around what Rattler could do in a full season at the helm.

And then everything changed in 2021.

Rattler, the incumbent, won the starting job for his redshirt sophomore season. However, after some early-season struggles, Riley benched him for Caleb Williams against Texas. The rest is history.

Rattler did not get another start at Oklahoma and transferred to South Carolina. Williams followed Riley to USC.

As Rattler was on his way out in Norman, the Sooners fanbase could not have been more eager to push him through the door. Before that was even a thought, they booed him at home in Week 4.

Once Williams started winning, Rattler was a thing of the past. He was kicked to the curb.

Spencer Rattler has moved past Oklahoma.

The parting of ways between Rattler and Oklahoma was mutual, but the former left with a sour taste from how he was treated by the latter. It was made abundantly clear that the relationship was severed.

Rattler ended up leading South Carolina to just its second eight-win(+) season since 2013. The Gamecocks ruined Tennessee’s national championship hopes along the way.

Although Rattler initially thought that he would spend just one year in Columbia and enter the NFL Draft, he decided to stay one more year. The 22-year-old will be back in 2023 for his second year as the starting quarterback for Shane Beamer.

He will have more starts for South Carolina than he did at Oklahoma by the end of the season, barring injury. As such, Rattler recently told Bussin’ With The Boys that he hopes that the fans in Norman won’t claim him as a Sooner if/when he gets to the NFL.

The situation happened how it happened. Obviously, I was salty about it. I’m a competitor. I want to be out there playing, and we were winning games […] We were undefeated at the time where I got benched […] You live and you learn. God sent me here for a reason. — Spencer Rattler, via Bussin’ With The Boys

Rattler has moved on. His Oklahoma era is over. He doesn’t want the fans in Norman to get it twisted. He’s a Gamecock and wants to be remembered that way. Period.