Plans Underway For Season 2 Of Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Thriller Even Before A Single Episode Airs

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like Paramount+ has huge plans for Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Special Ops: Lioness.”

The CIA thriller from the “Yellowstone” creator stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman. The cast is absolutely loaded. It’s a murderer’s row of talent, and we all know Sheridan doesn’t miss.

The first episode premieres July 23, and the plot is described as follows:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Hype is off the charts for “Special Ops: Lioness” with more than a week until the premiere, and that apparently has the wheels of progress spinning at Paramount+.

Fans are amped up for “Special Ops: Lioness” on Paramount+. (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

Season two plans are underway for “Special Ops: Lioness.

It’s very rare for a show to get green lit for a second season or have serious plans underway before a network figures out whether or not the first season will be a hit.

Sheridan being the creator is a great indication “Special Ops: Lioness” will be a hit and Paramount+ sees a lot more of it on the horizon.

“Special Ops: Lioness” premieres July 23. (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

“No, it’s an ongoing series…It’s the beginning of a franchise, I hope,” CEO and co-founder of 101 Studios David Glasser told Deadline.

Chris McCarthy, president & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, echoed Glasser’s opinion that fans can buckle up for more than one season of Sheridan’s latest project.

“There’s going to be a ‘Special Ops’ universe,” McCarthy explained to the outlet.

“Special Ops: Lioness” has a loaded cast. (Photo Credit: William Gray/Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan is the king of great entertainment.

One of the reasons people are so excited for “Special Ops: Lioness” is because Taylor Sheridan knows how to deliver.

Everything he touches tends to be gold. He created the “Yellowstone” universe, “Hell or High Water,” “Sicario,” “Wind River,” “Tulsa King” and “Mayor of Kingstown.”

There’s nobody more influential in Hollywood at the moment than Sheridan. Now, he’s bringing viewers a show that will spotlight highly-secretive programs that have used female operators to kill bad guys.

“Special Ops: Lioness” will focus on female operators. (Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

As I’ve said a few times, I can’t really get into it past that. Let’s not give the bad guys any help, but trust me when I say there are some female savages out there. There are some absolute dogs removing brains from skulls the public will never know about.

Sheridan will now tell a fictionalized account of these women with “Special Ops: Lioness.” If that doesn’t get the blood pumping, you should check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Zoe Saldana stars in “Special Ops: Lioness” on Paramount+. (Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+)

You can catch the premiere July 23 on Paramount+. Definitely check back for my full review once it’s done. I truly can’t wait!