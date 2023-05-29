Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Series Reportedly Gets Release Update

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan fans might not have to wait long for “Special Ops: Lioness” to premiere.

The highly-anticipated Paramount+ series stars Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, and hype has been off the charts ever since news of its production first dropped.

Paramount+ released the following plot details on the series:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS is based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Some photos from the series hit the web a few weeks back, and all eyes have been on when fans can finally circle a date on the calendar to catch the premiere.

It might not be long at all.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is expected in less than two months.

Jeff Sneider (vai ComingSoon.net) reported “Special Ops: Lioness” is expected to premiere at some point in July.

That means fans could be as little out as just five weeks. At most, the end of July is only two months away. That should be music to the ears of fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is expected at some point in July. (Credit: Paramount+)

I can’t even begin to tell you all how excited I am for this series. For those of you who might not know, highly-classified missions of regularly used elite female operators to kill terrorists.

The use of these women is shrouded in secrecy and very few of them have ever been revealed publicly. The greatest example was the Cultural Support Team.

Female operators attached to the CST would attach to men at the tip of the spear to help take the fight to the enemy, and some paid the ultimate price. They’re badass women to put it lightly. I wish we could dig more into it, but we just can’t, unfortunately.

The stories I have heard about these women from guys in Delta Force, SEAL Team 6 and the Rangers are nothing short of incredible. Some VERY notable missions were direct results of their actions.



Jennifer Moreno and Ashley White-Stumpf were both KIA'd in Afghanistan. RIP. pic.twitter.com/KdjeXF9AlF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2023

Taylor Sheridan’s new series will tell a very important story.

While Sheridan’s story isn’t specifically about the CST or the women attached to Tier One teams (again, information is tightly protected), it is in the same vein as those stories.

The public should know more about the female commandos who have put in work behind the scenes to help kill, destroy and disable terrorist networks.

It’s a very small group of women, but an important one. It’s absolutely a story worth telling.

“Special Ops: Lioness” looks like it will be a great series Taylor Sheridan. (Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

If there’s anyone who can get the job done and do it very well, it’s Taylor Sheridan. We’re talking about the man responsible for the “Yellowstone” universe, “Wind River,” “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and several other great projects.

His shows are gritty, fun and appeal to regular Americans. He’s the perfect man for the job when it comes to telling this story.

There are bad people out there who need to die, and a lot of people have helped get that job done. These scumbags hid behind women and children. Every single one of them got what they deserved.

Let’s hope Sheridan meets expectations. I have no doubt he will, and I can’t wait to check out “Special Ops: Lioness” once it finally premieres. We’ll definitely continue to have plenty of coverage here at OutKick!