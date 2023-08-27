Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan held nothing back in the latest episode of “Special Ops: Lioness.”

The seventh episode of the hit Paramount+ CIA/military thriller dropped Sunday morning for millions of fans, and it’s probably the most powerful one of the series so far.

“Special Ops: Lioness” has been unbelievably dark and gritty from the jump. There’s no light at the end of the tunnel. Only pain and suffering.

It’s very on-brand for the “Yellowstone” creator, but instead of a western, the show follows female commandos used to help kill terrorists. As I’ve said before, the show is based on real programs, but certainly takes some dramatic liberties.

Zoe Saldana is outstanding in “Special Ops: Lioness.” (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

“Special Ops: Lioness” features brutal terrorism scene.

What it doesn’t do is play it easy, and that was made clear with “Wish the Fight Away.” The second to last episode of season one featured a scene that every American should watch.

I’m not going to spoil the entire episode because I loathe people who do that, but I am going to get into the nitty gritty of the closing moments.

Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) is starting to doubt the job she’s doing and whether or not a life of violence and killing is for her. It’s a problem a lot of people in similar roles have faced at times. Joe (Zoe Saldana) has a very simple solution. She forces Cruz to watch a film of terrorist executions, murders, bombings, senseless violence, massacres and more.

“Special Ops: Lioness” continues to be one of the best shows on TV. (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

“I want you to watch something. This is news footage, surveillance footage and satellite imagery of every single terrorist attack we can conclusively link [fictional terrorist leader] Amrohi to. It’s an eight hour flight. You’re not going to finish it, but I want you to try. I want you to remember the Marine who volunteered to do this because we need her,” Joe states with such coldness that it slices straight to the core of the audience.

A video is shown that is beyond brutal. This scene might be some of Sheridan’s best work, and it’s absolutely among the best terrorism scenes in TV history.

People need to know what is out there.

It’s a necessary and very uncomfortable reminder of what’s out there. People in America live great lives, but there are a lot of evil people who would love to end that. September 11, 2001 woke a lot of people up, but that was already nearly 22 years ago.

Many young people seem to have no idea what is out there lurking in the shadows. They have no idea the evil that exists in this world.

“Special Ops: Lioness” features brutal terrorism scene. (Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+)

I remember in college there were always debates in political classes about whether or not war footage, terrorist executions, bombing videos and such should be shown on the news. I believe every second of it should be shown. People need to know what we’re up against, and that’s exactly what this scene is about. Fox News courageously and correctly published a video of ISIS executing a Jordanian pilot. It was 100% the right thing to do.

The “Special Ops: Lioness” scene reminded me a lot of a story my friend and retired Unit operator Brad Thomas once told me about visiting the families of those lost in 9/11. He talked about how it seemed so many seemed to have forgotten what had happened and why we were fighting.

His opinion isn’t alone. Several of his former teammates and their Navy counterparts have shared the exact same thoughts with me. It turns out witnessing that evil up close leaves a hell of an impression.

It might be tough to see dead bodies, people blown apart, and other acts of terrorism, but it’s also necessary in order to know what you’re up against.

Burying your head in the sand won’t keep you safe. Ignorance isn’t going to save your life. That’s the entire point of the final five minutes of the new “Special Ops: Lioness” episode, and Taylor Sheridan deserves all the credit in the world for having the guts to show it.

The more information people have access to, the better decisions can be made. That’s even more important when it comes to disturbing and violent topics like war and terrorism. I will always defend and praise anyone brave enough to show people the evil out there, and with this episode, Sheridan reminded people why he’s a true genius.