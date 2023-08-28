Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales’ Mother Is On A Hunger Strike Until Her Son’s Negative Publicity Stops

Videos by OutKick

On Saturday, FIFA suspended the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, for 90 days to conduct an investigation. Rubiales kissed striker Jennifer Hermoso following the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.

Although Hermoso initially said that she “did not enjoy that,” she later said it was no big deal.

“It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup,” she said in an interview with Spain’s EFE. “The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship. His behavior with us has been a ’10.’ It was a natural gesture, of affection and gratitude… We’ve won a World Cup, and we won’t get away from what’s important.”

Despite that, many are calling for Rubiales to resign. Which, to this point, Rubiales has said he will not do.

Now, with all the bad press mounting, Rubiales’ mother is apparently on a hunger strike.

Ángeles Béjar locked herself inside the Divine Shepherdess – a church in Rubiales’ hometown of Motril, Spain – according to EFE, via Fox News.

“She told the outlet she would continue the strike ‘indefinitely, day and night’ until her son was vindicated as Rubiales faces calls to step down from his post,” Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos wrote.

Many reactions to Luis Rubiales kissing Jennifer Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup Victory are over-the-top

Some of the reaction to the story is patently absurd, to be quite frank. First, the kiss itself clearly was not sexual in nature. But even if you take the posture that an unwanted kiss like that is unacceptable, it’s not an offense that should trigger someone losing his or her job.

Especially someone who has no prior history of sexual misconduct. But this is the problem in the current climate. It seems that any act committed by a man deemed to be sexual in nature on a “non-consenting” woman gets thrown into the “sexual assault” bucket.

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales kisses Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during the medal ceremony of FIFA Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

And, yes, there was a higher tolerance for sexual harassment and sexual assault in the past. Rightfully, society is cracking down on that behavior. But swinging too far in the other direction isn’t helping the cause.

There was a time when a headline would read “Man sexually assaults woman” and we all knew what that meant. He must have committed an unspeakable act and deserves to be locked away.

But now, if a headline reads “Man sexually assaults woman,” my first thought — sadly — is “well, what did he do exactly?”

Because sexual assault is a term now used to describe almost anything. And we need to be very clear — what Rubiales did is not the same as what Harvey Weinstein did. Not even close. We have words for a reason.

Mother goes on hunger strike over allegations and negative publicity

That all being said, Rubiales’ mother going on a hunger strike is also absurd. Her son is receiving negative press. That’s probably very tough on a mother. Especially when that negative press involves people saying that her son sexually assaulted a women.

But a hunger strike? That’s just putting more attention on the story and creating more reaction.

Hopefully, all of this comes to an end soon. This story is overshadowing Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup, which is where the focus deserves to be placed.