Southern Miss Found Out That Antagonizing South Alabama ‘Will Get Your A– Kicked On The Playground’

Southern Miss found out the hard way not to mess around with South Alabama, especially in their city, losing 55-3 on Tuesday night.

After a few days of antagonizing the University of South Alabama, the two teams squared-off in Sun Belt action in Mobile. But, the story didn’t start with the kickoff, it started when Southern Miss decided to put up a few billboards around town before the game.

Jaguars head coach Kane Womack was facing his alma mater Southern Miss, so this one was personal. Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, they decided to poke the bear in the lead-up to the game, which caused Womack to release some harsh criticism towards his former school.

Southern Miss decided it was a smart idea to put up billboards around town, making light of the ‘Port City’, which my hometown is known for.

Southern Miss bought numerous billboards around Mobile, Alabama to poke at South Alabama. Courtesy of South Alabama

Replacing the ‘Port’ was Southern Miss’ way of referencing Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which is home to the Golden Eagles.

Probably not the smartest move, especially heading into enemy territory.

South Alabama’s Kane Womack Took It Personal

I don’t know who was making the decision to buy billboards around South Alabama, but it would’ve probably gone better if they’d have won. Getting destroyed 55-3 just makes you look like a fool, which Kane Womack discussed following the win.

“Whoever the administrator is that made a decision to put billboards up that were disrespectful for the City of Mobile and the University of South Alabama just needs to know that sometimes those things are great in a board meeting, but it will get your ass kicked on the playground,” Womack mentioned postgame.

You come at #OurCity, you best not MISS. pic.twitter.com/TP5KjU7zmk — South Alabama Football 🏈 (@SouthAlabamaFB) October 18, 2023

Being that Southern Miss is Womack’s alma mater, he had one piece of final advice for his school.

“Let’s make sure we do things the right way. And my alma mater, I think, should hold themselves to a different standard than that.”

So, not only did Southern Miss get destroyed on the field, South Alabama coach Kane Womack made sure to send them back to Hattiesburg with a message.

Nothing like a good ole rivalry in my hometown.