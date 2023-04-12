‘Southern Mama’ Launches ‘Burn Bra Challenge’ TikTok Movement Over Dylan Mulvaney Nike Ads

Videos by OutKick

While Bud Light has its hands full with people fighting back against the use of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, now Nike mamas across the U.S. are joining “Burn Bra Challenge” movement.

Chatterbox Mama, who describes herself as a “Southern mama,” focused her content on skincare and life before Nike paid Mulvaney to wear a Nike bra. Now she finds herself as the leader of a growing movement of ladies who are ready to fight back against Nike by burning their sports bras.

Chatterbox Mama has words for Nike over its new influencer deal with Dylan Mulvaney. / TikTok / Instagram

“All you real women out there – we are in the fight of all fights,” Chatterbox Mama announced Tuesday night while preparing to burn her bras. “Since the 1960s, we have been fighting for the right to be women. Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself,” she added.

“You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women. Nike, I am done with you. I will never, ever buy a Nike product for as long as I live,” the biological female TikTok influencer continued.

“And there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me.”

And then Chatterbox Mama kicked off her campaign of terror for Nike executives by toasting her sports bras to a crisp.

Now, some of you might be wondering why Chatterbox and the likes of Megyn Kelly would be so furious with Nike and Mulvaney. The guy doesn’t have breasts! He’s flat as a board from what you have to assume is a very low-cal diet. The guy can’t even create cleav by pushing his chest together with his forearms like an Instagram pro.

“I’m sorry, Dylan doesn’t have breasts,” Kelly said this week on Sirius XM.

“Dylan’s been taking some sort of a hormone that has turned Dylan into some … I don’t know what’s happening there, but those are not breasts.”

Meanwhile, back on TikTok, Chatterbox Mama’s fans seemed to agree that enough is enough with Mulvaney.

“don’t stop at the bras.. burn it all….all nike..bubye,” Sheri said in the comment section.

“@nike I was brand loyal to you. No longer,” wrote another.

Now it’s a matter or if women are willing to bring pain to the Nike bottom line. We shall see.