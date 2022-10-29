Southern Illinois thought that it had won Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa in walk-off fashion. Instead, the Salukis fell one-yard short of the victory, if that.

It was heartbreaking to watch unfold.

Southern Illinois, which entered the game ranked No. 20 on the FCS level at 5-3, found itself down by one point with 29 seconds left and the ball. The offense had a long way to go and took over at its own 30-yard-line.

On first down, the pass fell incomplete. On second down, quarterback Nic Baker connected with one of his receivers over the middle for 17 yards and a first down to stop the clock. Another five-yard completion moved the ball to the Northern Iowa 48-yard-line before two incomplete passes set up 4th-and-ballgame.

And then things got crazy.

Southern Illinois had four seconds to heave the ball toward the end zone and hope that someone could come down with the ball for a walk-off touchdown. The Salukis did exactly that and Baker’s pass was intercepted in the end zone for a touchback. Game over.

OR WAS IT?!

Southern Illinois got a second attempt at the Hail Mary.

The Panthers jumped offside. It was a free play and the interception didn’t count.

After accepting the five-yard penalty, Southern Illinois was granted one untimed down to attempt another Hail Mary from the opposing 43-yard-line. Baker took the snap, dropped back, and unleashed the deep ball.

On the other end, Salukis wide receiver Jathen Jones pulled in the catch at the three-yard-line. He fought his way through the Northern Iowa defense and appeared to score.

In celebration of the chaotic, exhilarating win, the Southern Illinois sideline exploded. They joined Jones in the end zone and mobbed their hero.

There was only one problem.

Jones was one-yard short of the end zone. Upon further review, his knee was down before the ball crossed the goal line and the touchdown was overturned.

Southern Illinois hail mary comes up 1 yard short 😫 pic.twitter.com/tDBulL0weP — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) October 29, 2022

Oof.

Over the course of less than five minutes, Southern Illinois lost. And then won. And then lost again.

That hurts. That’s heartbreak.