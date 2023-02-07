‘South Park’ Returns Wednesday, Appears To Target Anti-Semitism

Videos by OutKick

“South Park” season 26 gets underway Wednesday, and it looks like the series will return with a banger.

For more than two and a half decades, the Comedy Central hit from Trey Parker and Matt Stone has been a pillar of comedy in the entertainment world.

Now, the 26th season is set to return, and judging from the short teaser, Kanye West’s anti-Semitism figures to be a major part of the season premiere.

In the preview, Kyle – a Jewish character – gets upset when asked if he runs Hollywood. Check it out below.

Nobody does it better than “South Park.”

There was a time when “South Park” and “Always Sunny” were neck and neck for the best comedy on TV. However, the latter has dropped off a bit, and at this point, the animated series is truly king.

Nothing is off-limits on “South Park.” In fact, the comedy from Parker and Stone leans into controversy and whatever is dominating headlines.

We’re talking about a show that made fun of the George Zimmerman/Trayvon Martin shooting, the entire Mormon religion, both political parties, alcoholics, school shootings and even did a fun “Red Dawn” parody. Now, “South Park” will turn its attention to anti-Semitism, and there’s little doubt Kanye West will get dragged into the mix.

This move also shouldn’t surprise anyone. Mocking anti-Semitism is a central part of “South Park,” and Cartman’s character often mocks and ridicules Kyle for being Jewish.

Now, it looks like the show will really lean into the anti-Semitic garbage we’ve seen over the past few months.

“South Park” will take aim at anti-Semitism in the season 26 premiere. (Credit: Getty Images and YouTube Video Screenshot/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdfnMsN0BWI)

It’s okay to laugh.

This is also a great time to remember that comedy is supposed to be edgy. There used to be a lot of great comedy in entertainment.

Unfortunately, the woke mob more or less killed it. What was the last great comedy you saw? In the past 20-ish years or so, the only ones that really stick out to me are “Superbad,” “The Hangover,” “This is the End” and “Pineapple Express.”

Now, Hollywood won’t dare do anything that might offend a single person. It’s honestly a bit pathetic, and that’s why we need “South Park.” People need to be reminded that it’s okay to laugh, push the envelope, be edgy and have fun.

You can catch the season 26 premiere at 9:00 p.m. EST on Comedy Central. It’s great to have an awesome comedy back on TV. We really need it.