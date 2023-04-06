Shane Beamer Participates In The ‘Michael Scott Challenge’ In Hilarious Spoof Of ‘The Office’

Is Shane Beamer the fastest guy on South Carolina’s campus? These are the type of questions that need to be answered right now during spring practice in college football. Thanks to a tribute to the popular television show ‘The Office’, Beamer certainly feels that way.

In a throwback to one of the funniest scenes from the television show, he South Carolina social media team delivered another gem on Thursday. If you’re a fan of the Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, then you’ll remember the scene where the cast is testing their speed in-front of a radar machine outside the office in Scranton.

The ‘Michael Scott Challenge’ has over 3 million views on YouTube, rightfully so.

In true Shane Beamer form, he isn’t afraid to have a little fun to promote his football program. So, members of the football team decided to recreate the scene on South Carolina’s campus this week. Flanked by staff and players, Beamer pulled the ultimate Michael Scott move, using a car to his advantage.

The Gamecocks are in the midst of wrapping up Spring practice, as they look to capitalize on a great ending to 2022. Led by Spencer Rattler, South Carolina is also breaking in a new offense behind coordinator Dowell Loggins, while also adding a few playmakers from the transfer portal, including Trey Knox.

There’s no doubt the Gamecocks made a lot of noise by beating Tennessee and Clemson to conclude the 2022 regular season, with a close loss to Notre Dame in its bowl game.

But in the meantime, the South Carolina social media team will continue to put out some fantastic content to guide us through the post-spring downtime.

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

