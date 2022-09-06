South Carolina football does not get the respect that it deserves for its home field advantage. The Gamecocks faithful is loud and rowdy, and the pregame tradition is amongst the best in college football.

Prior to every home game, the theme song from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ plays throughout the stadium as the players run out of the tunnel and onto the field. From there, the intense music fades out. It is replaced by ‘Sandstorm,’ which sends the entire crowd into a towel-waving frenzy.

(Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

South Carolina has not been particularly good over the last few years. So while the pregame tradition remained, it wasn’t quite as big. This year, however, the Gamecock faithful has a lot of hope for Shane Beamer’s program in 2022. Especially with Spencer Rattler at the helm.

In turn, the atmosphere at Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s season-opener was lit.

For South Carolina freshman defensive back Anthony Rose, the fanfare was awe-inspiring. The former four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 hails from Miami, Florida and was in a state of psychosis as he took in the scenes of his first game in the SEC.

A POV video from his first home game shows Rose’s reaction to the South Carolina pregame tradition and offers an epic glimpse at the fanbase in the stands behind him.

It is a goosebump-inducing clip, take a look:

Soak it all in 🤙 pic.twitter.com/vH3NTy2EA6 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 5, 2022

Rose did not record any stats during his first game in Columbia, but the Gamecocks came out with a win and he got to take it all in. South Carolina does game day right and this emotional moment is yet another example of why college football is the best sport on the planet.