College football coaches often do crazy things to try and convince a high school recruit to play for their program and Shane Beamer is the latest. The South Carolina skipper climbed a tree while on FaceTime with one of the nation’s top prospects, who was also caught up in controversy last week.

Oluwatosin Babalade, a four-star offensive tackle from DeMatha Catholic, stands 6-foot-5, 305 pounds. He is a senior in high school with a lot of talent and had 24 scholarship offers from programs like Ohio State, North Carolina, Ole Miss and Penn State, among others.

Babalade committed to the Gamecocks in August. However, on Dec. 13, he backed off and “just needed more time to think about things.”

One day later, he was seen talking to the founder of Under Armour at a Maryland basketball game. That sparked a lot of chatter about NIL, the role of money in recruiting and boosters.

South Carolina fans were NOT happy to see one of their top targets chatting with Kevin Plank.

Despite the late push from the Terrapins, Babalade signed with the Gamecocks on Wednesday. The ink has dried and he’s headed to Columbia next season.

When asked what Beamer did to secure his commitment, Babalade said that the excitable 45-year-old coach climbed a tree in his front yard. Literally.

Babalade’s nickname is “Big Tree,” so Beamer climbed a big tree to prove how serious he was. The latter shared a screenshot from his call with his future coach and he is really just chilling in a tree.

Shane Beamer in a tree.

Obviously, Beamer was willing to do whatever it took, and it worked. He got Babalade to join him amongst the branches (figuratively), and finished Early Signing Day with the No. 17-ranked class in the nation.