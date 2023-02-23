South Carolina Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ Against Alabama’s Brandon Miller

Videos by OutKick

The South Carolina crowd is crushing Alabama’s star freshman guard, Brandon Miller.

Miller was allowed to play Wednesday night against the Gamecocks despite serious evidence of his connection to the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Tuscaloosa detective Branden Culpepper revealed on Tuesday that Miller received a text message from ex-teammate Darius Miles, requesting he deliver the gun that was responsible for the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris.

Fans at Colonial Life Arena have been mercilessly booing Miller, and at one point the home crowd started chanting “Lock Him Up.”

Crowd at South Carolina vs Alabama is rowdy early on. Don’t think Brandon Miller is gonna have an easy night pic.twitter.com/SDj41OAp7R — Cooper Hird (@HirdItHereHoops) February 23, 2023

As Miller started to heat up near the end of the first, the South Carolina crowds continued getting riled up. At one point, the broadcast highlighted a security guard settling a fight happening in the stands, which temporarily halted the game.

The Alabama-South Carolina game just stopped because a fight began in the stands, according to the announcers — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) February 23, 2023

The ESPN broadcast noted that the Crimson Tide squad appeared visibly low on energy during warmups.

The second-ranked Alabama team trailed South Carolina, 35-31, at the half. Brandon Miller had 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting.

The Miller drama set Wednesday night’s game up for a fiery contest.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder.

Alabama announced on Wednesday that Miller would remain on the roster based on their knowledge of the ongoing situation.

Every time Brandon Miller touches the basketball, boos rain down from the crowd. — Austin Hannon (@AustinHannonSI) February 23, 2023