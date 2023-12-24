Eastern Michigan Player Sucker-Punches Opponent After South Alabama Wins First Bowl Game, Prompts Postgame Fight

Videos by OutKick

The only fight we saw out of Eastern Michigan against South Alabama on Saturday night during the 68Ventures bowl game took place after the 59-10 loss.

South Alabama cruised to its first ever bowl win in their home stadium without its starting quarterback, which led to a tense moment following the final whistle. The game was out of control from an offensive standpoint, with USA leading 52-3 in the third quarter.

But it was the postgame kerfuffle that had folks in the stadium talking, and filming. While South Alabama players were celebrating the win with fans and the marching band, one Eastern Michigan player decided he wanted to to extend their time in Mobile, Alabama.

As you can see in the video, the Jaguars were celebrating the win, when an Eastern Michigan player came out of nowhere and sucker-punched a South Alabama player. This led to both teams getting into a fight in front of the fans.

This is when all hell almost broke loose with a few members of each team.

One of oldest’s friends got a shot of the original sucker punch. #68VenturesBowl pic.twitter.com/dsFnNuK71O — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) December 24, 2023

Eastern Michigan player sucker punching South Alabama player during the Alma Mater and melee ensued. #68VenturesBowl video 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/gyIz8kPjGQ — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) December 24, 2023

According to one report, both teams were sent to the locker room following the incident, then a South Alabama player came back out onto the field and decided to shoot the bird towards the Eastern Michigan sideline. It’s fair to say that both teams were looking for extracurricular activity following the incident.

eastern michigan players starting a fight after losing to south alabama 59-10 in the 68 ventures bowl … pic.twitter.com/6MGfxrrWA2 — vanna (@vannachauu) December 24, 2023

At the end of the day, South Alabama captured its first bowl win in program history, while Eastern Michigan did bring its traditional pregame entrance of tearing down a cement wall. I will say that this is one of the quirkiest, but cooler entrances in college football.

I think it’s fair to say that players from both teams weren’t wishing each other ‘Merry Christmas’ post-game.