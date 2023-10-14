MACTION! Eastern Michigan Returns Opening Onside Kick For Touchdown

Videos by OutKick

Somewhere, Sean Payton is smiling while watching the Kent State-Eastern Michigan game today.

That’s right, baby! I said Kent State-Eastern Michigan. A little game over on the secondary CBS channel that nobody in their right mind would watch unless they had money on it.

Those are the best games, though. Frankly, I’d take a MACtion game on the CBS Sports channel over the Bama-Arkansas nooner on ESPN any day of the week. You know why? Because it’s ALWAYS chaos.

Pure, raw, beautiful chaos. Anarchy. You never know what’s gonna happen, and you always have to be on alert.

Exhibit A:

WHAT A START 😲



EASTERN MICHIGAN TAKES THE ONSIDE KICK BACK FOR THE TD @EMUFB pic.twitter.com/1TjJDPS69z — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Oh nooooooooo! What a backfire!

Imagine drawing that play up all week in your head and running through the possible scenarios. No shot this one ever crosses your mind.

I mean, at worst they recover it and you look like an idiot for giving the other team good field position to start the game. But that’s fine. Whatever. When you’re 1-5, you have to take some chances, so people would forgive you for that.

But for Eastern Michigan to return this bad boy all the way for a score? Brutal beat. Talk about deflating. How many times have you seen an onside kick returned for a touchdown? It just doesn’t happen.

Great effort from the one Kent State player, though. Love it. Goes airborne at the last minute and nearly makes the play.

Also, what’s the deal with the field at Eastern Michigan? At first I thought I was watching it in black and white but then realized the turf is just weirdly grey? Strange. Unsettling.

Anyway, cool way to start the day for Eastern Michigan. Tough look for Kent State. Long live MACtion.