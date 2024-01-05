Sorry Giants Fans, Saquon Barkley Sounds Like A Goner

Videos by OutKick

Saquon Barkley‘s relationship with the Giants held on by a thread coming into the season. And now that the campaign is almost over, and the Giants continue to stink, Barkley may finally be ending his ride in East Rutherford.

Ask Barkley about his future, and he’s aware that this could be his final stretch of football in a Giants uniform.

Barkley made the admission … the future looks uncertain in New York. The running back has long professed to want to be a “Giant for life.” However, Barkley may not land in the Giants’ rebuild blueprint.

Saquon Barkley Speaks On ‘Uncertain’ Future In New York

“I’ve mentioned before that I want to be a Giant for life,” Barkley told reporters. “That was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I wanted to leave a legacy here, but it’s out of my control.

“I’m still as open as I was before,” Barkley said. “I just want something that is fair. … But like I said, I get it. It’s a business. If it’s not here, hopefully it’s some other place,” Barkley added.

Barkley and the Giants had testy negotiations last offseason, ultimately agreeing to a one-year, $11 million extension.

The Giants are 16th in the league in rushing yards (1,765). Barkley exceeded production compared to the rest of New York’s offense while falling short of his ‘elite’ standard. Barkley has 916 rushing yards on 226 rushes through 13 games. He also fell short of a Pro Bowl selection, with Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence being the sole representative for New York this year.

Amid a choppy rebuild by the Giants, Saquon Barkley can be tallied as too expensive an asset to keep. After flopping on last offseason’s $160 million contract extension for Daniel Jones, general manager Joe Schoen may feel the pressure to move on from Barkley.

For long, Giants fans flipped between expecting the offense to run through either Barkley or their QB. Giants general manager Joe Schoen faces the potential of making the hard decision to move on from Barkley and potentially drafting a QB high in the upcoming draft for a total rebuild.

All that to say, it’s a mess in New York (Jets included).