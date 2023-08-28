Saquon Barkley Ready To Commit To New York Giants For A Lifetime, If Team Feels The Same Way

Videos by OutKick

This offseason proved contentious for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

Despite all the malice over a contract extension, Barkley wants to be a Giant for life.

Saquon Barkley All In On Giants, Despite Offseason Problems

Talk of the 2023-24 offseason centered on the weak pay offered to NFL running backs.

One of the main proponents for improved contracts for running backs is New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, who’s now dedicated to playing for the Giants for the rest of his career following a one-year, $11 million extension.

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

The 26-year-old has been a home-run halfback for New York since the 2018 draft. But with little winning to show for it, the Giants thought long about extending Barkley as a marquee skill player.

Speaking with the New York Post, Barkley expounded on his tested offseason with the Giants. Barkley was faced with signing the team’s franchise tag, worth a guaranteed $10 million for 2023-24.

By many evaluations, the Giants massively underdelivered on their side of the negotiations.

Saquon didn’t tease as much as he glanced at the idea of sitting out; ultimately, he participated on schedule.

Barkley said his decision to return was like an “epiphany” and surrendered his recent gripes with the team.

“Once I made the decision I was going to show up and I was going to be there and do my job, you got to put all that aside,” Barkley shared. “Got to be mature about it.”

Barkley’s heightened perspective on his contract talks allows him to continue building confidence on the field, which he surely hopes will pay off in the future.

“We made a decision; you got to put it to the side; you got a job to take care of,” Barkley added. “I’m here, and I’m ready for the season.”

Barkley Wants to Play, That’s It

Big-name runners like Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Barkley received franchise tag offers after playing career seasons in 2022. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season (1,653).

Barkley finished fourth (1,312) and totaled 1,650 all-purpose yards.

Darren Waller is the first Giants elite receiving threat to stop teams from stacking the box since 2018 with OBJ



The Giants acquiring Darren Waller paired with drafting center John Michael-Schmitz could lead to a career year for Saquon Barkley



pic.twitter.com/4fQD4kYHVQ — evin (@KayvonOjulari) August 23, 2023

Huge groups of players and fans challenged the lack of value RBs received, relative to the free agency market.

Barkley’s at peace with the new deal, even if RB defenders scratched their heads over the little money that was made off the backlash.

The messy situation over pay this offseason did appear to help Saquon get more involved in the offense.

To help fantasy draftees this week, Barkley’s a safe bet to rely on among elite running backs next season based on his offseason work.

In the interview, Barkley stated that the Giants offense featured him as more of a pass-catching option. He’s also coming into the year leaner, a general positive for running backs not named Jerome Bettis or Brandon Jacobs.

Barkley said, “I came in, what I wanted to do, the weight I wanted to be at, hit some of the speeds I wanted to hit.

“Being involved a little bit more in the pass game, worked on that in the offseason a lot, just getting back into being in the building and playing football and having fun and doing what I love. I would say all of that together is the reason why I’d say I had a great camp.’’

Giants head coach and offensive guru Brian Daboll, and Giants general manager Joe Schoen, celebrated Barkley’s return.

With Barkley, the HC and GM all seemingly in sync, who’s to say Barkley won’t end up as another Justin Tuck-level legend in the Giants’ pantheon?