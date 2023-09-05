Sorry, But There’s A New Biden Ad Just In Time For Football Season

Videos by OutKick

We’re all foaming at the mouth with anticipation of the 2023 season, which gets underway on Thursday. Unfortunately — and I hate to be the bearer of bad news — there’s going to be a new ad from President Biden inundating the airwaves to disrupt everyone’s football mellow.

According to Axios, the new thirty-second spot will be slotting into commercial breaks in many swing states during Thursday night’s season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions.

This spot is reportedly the first part of a $25 million campaign that will run through December and will tout the president’s economic record.

I know; I chuckled at that too.

Michigan is expected to get hit hard by that ad (sorry Lions fans, you don’t deserve that). They’re not the only ones though. Viewers in 2024 battleground states like Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada will probably have to sit through that spot a couple of times.

If there’s any consolation, it could be that football fans aren’t the only ones who will be battered over the head with this new campaign. The ad will also run on cable networks and during certain news programs. Additionally, it will reportedly target Black and Hispanic voters by airing on the Oprah Winfrey Network and during soccer matches.

Seriously.

We all knew this kind of thing was coming, what with the 2024 presidential election just over a year away and all. Still, would it be too much to ask for the opening salvo to not infringe upon our God-given right to enjoy some football?

While this campaign is focusing on Biden’s economic record, future installments are expected to focus on his economic agenda. So something to look forward to.

Ugh.

It’s moments like this one that should make us all very thankful for NFL RedZone…

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle