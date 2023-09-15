‘Sopranos’ Star Went To OnlyFans For Work Because She Refused Vaccine Mandate In Hollywood

Videos by OutKick

Last month actress Drea de Matteo sent fans of The Sopranos reaching for their credit cards when she announced that she had joined OnlyFans.

Many assumed that the 51-year-old, who played the role of Adriana La Cerva on the hit show, had joined the subscription platform to simply add a few extra dollars to her bank account.

While it is true that she was looking to reap the benefits of the OnlyFans money train when she joined the platform, like others have done, there’s more to the story. Her refusal to play along with all of the COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates played a part in her decision.

Drea de Matteo at Grand Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

“I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat,” she told Fox News Digital.

“I figured, ‘OK, so everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram and I don’t do that, but I can do that and get paid for it.’ … I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner.”

Drea says not following the rules led her “to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage.”

She added, “I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.”

Drea says not playing along and complying with the mandates resulted in her agent dropping her. She then “almost lost our home over it.”

Drea de Matteo Did What She Had To Do To Take Care Of Her Family

Drea’s fully embraced her decision to join the exclusive content game and has no interest in looking back. She’s got no time for the haters or their opinions either.

“I just don’t care. I don’t. I’d rather save my family than save face,” she said. “Listen, for the people who think it’s something crazy, it’s not what you think it is. And for the people who think it’s something crazy, it’s exactly what you want it to be.”

With her roles drying up, she felt like the time to join OnlyFans was now. She’s using it to fund other projects and interests of hers outside of acting.

“I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family,” de Matteo said.

“So, when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the f—ing position I’m in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.”

Now that’s a gangster move. Drea’s not letting anything get in the way of her taking care of the family. Not vaccine mandates, not haters of content, NOTHING! She’s has zero time for any of it.

Whether you agree with her decision to join OnlyFans or not you have to respect that.