Drea de Matteo, Actress Who Played Adriana La Cerva On ‘The Sopranos,’ Joins OnlyFans

Drea de Matteo, the actress best-known for her role as Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, has climbed aboard the OnlyFans money train. The 51-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday evening on her Instagram account.

The news came via an Instagram Story instructing her followers to find the link in her bio. Sure enough, when you take a look at and click on said link it takes you to her new exclusive content page, where she wasted no time and already has three posts up for her subscribers.

The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo joins OnlyFans (Image Credit: Drea de Matteo/Instagram Story)

Drea’s charging $15 for a monthly subscription and doesn’t give too many details about what to expect content-wise in the bio. It simply reads “The Sopornos” in all caps and includes the location as “The Matrix.”

The play on The Sopranos by turning it into “The Sopornos” is the only hint about what her subscribers might be in for. The profile picture and the header on the subscription-based platform offer up some other clues.

The profile picture features the actress sitting on a mattress completely nude, holding a cigarette, and wearing knee high boots. The header is a picture of her cleavage in what appears to be the top half of her American flag bikini.

Drea de Matteo aka Adriana La Cerva Has People Talking

Fans of the actress, and of the wildly popular HBO show – which ran from 1999-2007 – reacted to the unexpected news on social media.

Some were in disbelief and seemingly caught flatfooted by the news, “Adriana from The Sopranos made an OnlyFans account???”

Actress Drea de Matteo arrives at FX’s “Sons Of Anarchy” Premiere. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

While others were much more prepared and enthusiastic about Drea’s decision to cash in on some exclusive content.

One said, “If getting in on the ground floor of Drea De Matteo’s Onlyfans is wrong I don’t wanna be right.”

“Couldn’t have joined her OF any faster… Beautiful,” another added.

Why not join the platform? The move seems to have worked out for plenty of other actresses and models in their 50s.

Carmen Electra, Donna D’Errico, and Denise Richards just to name a few have all cashed in on their fan bases recently. Drea’s the latest, and if I had to guess, far from the last to join.