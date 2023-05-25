Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Not Impressed By ‘The Sopranos’

Videos by OutKick

Ohhh!

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is off to a shaky start in New Jersey after admitting to not liking “The Sopranos.”

Now he’s ticking off “The Sopranos” fandom, a wide and outspoken group, for admitting that he never got into the James Gandolfini-led HBO classic.

You’d imagine that a QB with the chill of Aaron Rodgers assumedly would like “The Sopranos” but the 38-year-old was pretty indifferent about the series.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets answers questions after an offseason workout session at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 23, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After Wednesday’s OTAs, Rodgers was asked about a number of New Jersey staples.

Rodgers, already a polemic figure in the NFL for his blasé attitude, admitted to starting “The Sopranos” but never fully committed to the cosa nostra.

Aaron Rodgers Mixed on Legendary HBO Show, ‘The Sopranos’

Rodgers said, “I love the Boss [Bruce Springsteen]. I love Bon Jovi. I never really got into “Sopranos”. Which is crazy because I’ve watched all the other mob movies, you know, ‘Godfather,’ ‘Casino,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ on and on. Never really got into ‘Sopranos,’ though..”

Shocked by his response, reporters pressed Rodgers on not vibing with the famous HBO show. He said he was up for giving the show another try.

Rodgers also redeemed himself by name-dropping “Entourage.”

“I would try it. I’d be up for trying it for sure,” Rodgers added. “I just, I’m kind of a one-show-at-a-time type of guy. And I think there was, that was the time I guess I feel like ‘Lost’ was going on. Maybe during that time and ‘Entourage’ and some other things.

“The Sopranos” is frequently heralded as a top-five all-time television show. Leaving the mobster series out of an all-time list is as big a snub as Mark Jackson’s MVP vote without Nikola Jokic.

A Timeless Classic

Known for its complex story about a mobster seeking help while upholding his life of crime, “The Sopranos” gains praise for its characters, soundtrack and rewatch factor.

It’s “The Godfather” fleshed out across 86 episodes.

Steve Schirripa, Richard Botto, Razor Magazine publisher, James Gandolfini and David Chase, “The Sopranos” creator/executive producer (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

The show also propelled the late James Gandolfini into the all-time pantheon of acting.

As part of HBO’s stacked lineup in the 2000s — joining shows like “Deadwood,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Wire” — David Chase’s “The Sopranos” is must-watch television that Rodgers desperately needs to give another shot.

In March, NFL commentator Kay Adams raised eyebrows after sitting next to “Sopranos” star Steve Schirripa at an NBA game and not recognizing good ol’ Bobby Baccalieri.

