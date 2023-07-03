‘Sopranos’ Actor Michael Imperioli Says ‘Bigots And Homophobes’ Are Forbidden From Watching His Shows

Videos by OutKick
The Supreme Court ruled on a pair of massive cases over the past week. The biggest was the decision to reverse affirmative action in college admissions. But another one was important, too. The Court ruled that a wedding website creator cannot be forced to make a website for a gay wedding. “Sopranos” actor Michael Imperioli took massive offense to the latter.
“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”
He wasn’t done there, either. Imperioli went on to post several comments on the same post.
One said, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view.”
Another read, “America is becoming dumber by the minute.”
It’s hard to disagree with him on that second comment. Though, I’m guessing he and I differ on what is causing the dumbing down of society.
Of course, Michael Imperioli engages in a logical fallacy here. The one he uses is called “Faulty Analogy.”
Forbidding people from watching shows isn’t the same as forcing them to do something with which they disagree. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.
Which gets down to the real issue, here. The Supreme Court essentially ruled that it could not force a web designer to make a very specific website.
Michael Imperioli uses Supreme Court ruling to virtue-signal his righteousness
It’s a very similar case to the baker who refused to make a gay wedding cake — but did offer to bake the men a regular cake and did not completely refuse them service; though, that’s quite often not reported as part of the story — and the Supreme Court sided with the baker.
Imperioli did not comment on other religious exemptions, however.
For example, would he post the same message if a Muslim website designer refused to make a website for someone who wanted to post images of Muhammad on that website?
I think I know the answer, though it’s pure speculation.
The simple fact here is that Michael Imperioli is virtue-signaling.
“Look how much I care! I’m such a good person!” This behavior is fairly pervasive in Hollywood.
Really, though, he’s just an actor who doesn’t understand the United States Constitution.
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld probably said it best.
I actually slightly disagree with Greg. I believe Imperioli absolutely has the script. And he’s sticking to it perfectly.
Post a completely illogical take on a complex issue on which you have no knowledge.
Check.
Make yourself out to be a hero.
Check.
Appear to be taking action while actually accomplishing nothing.
Check.
That’s Hollywood virtue-signaling 101.
Imperioli nailed it.
