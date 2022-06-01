in NBA, Sports

Sophomore Arizona Guard Dalen Terry Opts For 2022 NBA Draft; Eyeing First Round Potential

A projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft was on the cusp of returning to college for one more season.

But second-year Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry is sticking with his decision to pursue the NBA in the 2022 draft.

Terry announced his decision to forgo another season of college ball on Tuesday, releasing a statement thanking Wildcats basketball for the journey.

“It’s been a life-long dream of mine to play at the highest level,” Terry announced, as relayed by HoopsRumors. “After many conversations with the people closest to me, I’ve decided to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft. Wildcat Nation, I cannot thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me.”

Terry’s big appeal has landed with NBA scouts. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 37 starts for the Wildcats last season. His game stands outs as a staunch defensive player against opposing backcourts, aided by his 7-foot wingspan. Terry received recognition as a selection for the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and as an All Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

The former Wildcat is expected to land on a roster in the 2022 NBA Draft around picks 20-30, based on early projections.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

