Sophia Culpo Says She Used NFL Mole To Confirm Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios Cheated On Her

Videos by OutKick

NFLers beware: if what model and ex-girlfriend of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo, is saying is true, there could be a mole — or moles — within the NFL ranks.

Culpo dated Berrios for two years when he was playing for the New York Jets. They broke up earlier this year. And now, in a new interview, Culpo claims that she caught Berrios cheating thanks to help from someone on the inside.

Culpo was a guest on her sister Aurrora’s podcast, Barely Filtered, which I’m sure we’re all subscribed to.

She said that someone close to the team confirmed to her that Berrios had allegedly been unfaithful to her.

“Someone we know was doing some digging for me around the team and that was how I got confirmation that this wasn’t the first girl also,” Culpo said, per Daily Mail.

“[Berrios] was like, ‘Ladies don’t have to know about tonight,’ and this teammate was like, ‘I’m single, so, it’s fine.’ [Berrios] goes, ‘Oh, well I’m having fun tonight.'”

Culpo said that this bit of locker room espionage confirmed something she had heard from her sister, Olivia — who is engaged to 49ers running back (and tent-pole of my fantasy football team) Christian McCaffrey — had reported from the Super Bowl.

“I just remember my stomach drop,'” Sophia said upon hearing that intel. “I want to throw up … and then I call him and I go, ‘Was there anything you want to tell me?’ I never heard this tone in his voice, [and he said], ‘No.'”

Berrios has since been seen out and about with Influencer Alix Earle.

As with anything the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. However, this should serve as a cautionary tale to any philandering NFLers.

There are moles everywhere.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle