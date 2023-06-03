Son Of Former Red Sox Player George Scott, Linked To Murder-Suicide

Videos by OutKick

The son of former MLB first baseman George Scott allegedly killed his 8-year-old child before taking his own life.

Police were conducting a wellness check on George Scott III Friday when they discovered the gruesome scene inside his Massachusetts home. Scott and his son Dante Hazard were dead when police arrived.

“Mr. Scott, who is believed to have killed the boy before taking his own life, was living at the Phillips Road home with the boy,” Gregg Miliote, a DA spokesperson, told The Boston Globe.

Authorities said Scott appeared to have killed his kid with a sharp object before committing suicide.

“I was shocked to hear what happened,” Scott’s neighbor Courtney Colombo said. “I just feel bad for the boy, he didn’t deserve any of that.”

George Scott III is a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Lisa Hazard. (Credit: WCVB Channel 5 Boston /YouTube)

The boy’s mother, Lisa Hazard, went missing in 2019.

According to The Globe, detectives investigating the disappearance searched Scott’s home just two weeks ago.

Scott was a “person of interest” in the Hazard’s missing persons case, but it remains unsolved.

Boston Red Sox first Baseman George Scott and one-year-old son George on June 7, 1970. (Dan Goshtigian/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Scott’s father — George “Boomer” Scott — was a three-time MLB All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner in his 14-year career from 1966 to 1979. He is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

George III considered a career in baseball as well but only played for a few minor league teams in the 1990s.

In 2021, he launched a non-fungible token series that was based on his father.