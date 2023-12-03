Someone Loves Soccer: Moaning Sounds Liven Up Euro 2024 Draw

Videos by OutKick

For those who don’t fancy a soccer match, the only thing more boring than soccer itself could be the draw for an upcoming tournament. However, someone decided to liven up the draw for the Euro 2024 tournament.

And they were loving it.

A draw like this is about as dull as it comes. I get that there’s a level of suspense involved by watching some dude just hold up cards makes a scoreless soccer match feel like a Fast & Furious movie.

So, maybe that’s why someone decided to make things a little more interesting.

During the draw for the European championship, which will be held in Germany, a woman could be heard moaning in the background.

For several minutes.

There was loud moaning sounds during the Euro 2024 draw 💀💀



pic.twitter.com/ruO1jAlxnm — Janty (@CFC_Janty) December 2, 2023

That wasn’t just on the broadcast either. Apparently, it could be heard inside the Hamburg concert hall where the draw was taking place. UEFA Director of Competitions Giorgio Marchetti even noted it while he was doing the draw.

I assume that someone was playing a recording either intentionally or accidentally. But you never know. Perhaps someone got all hot and bothered by dudes in suits holding up cards with national soccer teams on them.

Surely, the UEFA folks handling this whole thing weren’t super jazzed about a version of the only scene people remember from When Harry Met Sally playing out during their draw.

However, I think it was great for them. Would we be talking about the Euro 2024 draw if you couldn’t hear some lady moaning in the background? Probably not. I can’t imagine I’d be typing up a detailed think piece about what it means that Belgium and Romania are in the same group.

No, it was all about the sex noises.

@Matt_Reigle